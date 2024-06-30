Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
