Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

