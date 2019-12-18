Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

