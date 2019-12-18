Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search