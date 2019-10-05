Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
