Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search