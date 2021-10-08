Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
