Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

