Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

