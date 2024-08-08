Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,277,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1512 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

