5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (39) AU (62) XF (31) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (6) MS62 (11) MS61 (4) MS60 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (8) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (7) RNGA (2) NGC (17) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

