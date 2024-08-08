Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,277,003
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1512 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
