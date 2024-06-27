Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,347,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7603 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
