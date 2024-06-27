2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7603 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

