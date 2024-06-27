Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,347,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7603 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (12)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search