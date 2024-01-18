Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 9 feathers

Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,627,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 9 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

