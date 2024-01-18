Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 9 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4)