Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 9 feathers
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,627,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 9 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search