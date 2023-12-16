Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2537 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition SP64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
