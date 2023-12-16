Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2537 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition SP64 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
