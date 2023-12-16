Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

