Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31754 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

