Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31754 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) RD (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)