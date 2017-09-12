Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31754 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
