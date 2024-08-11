Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search