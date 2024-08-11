Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

