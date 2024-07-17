Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Embellished monogram. "EM" small
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,347,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
