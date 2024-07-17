2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

