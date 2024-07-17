Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Embellished monogram. "EM" small

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,347,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
