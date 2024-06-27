Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Big bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,075,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search