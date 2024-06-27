Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Big bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,075,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
