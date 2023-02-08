Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search