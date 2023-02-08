3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (5) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (3) VF30 (2)