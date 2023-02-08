Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

