Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (16) VF (8) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1) ННР (2) RNGA (1)

