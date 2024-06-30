Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Special edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,627,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
