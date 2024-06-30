Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Special edge

Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,627,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

