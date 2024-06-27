Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 420,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

