5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (15) VF (11) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (2)

MS67 (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)