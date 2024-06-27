Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 420,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
