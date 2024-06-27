Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

