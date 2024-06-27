Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (6)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (25)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
