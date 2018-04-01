2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2)