Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search