Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,627,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

