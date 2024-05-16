Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,627,001
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
