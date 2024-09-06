Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
5111 $
Price in auction currency 5111.25 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Empire - December 12, 2008
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search