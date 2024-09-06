3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

