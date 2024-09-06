Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
5111 $
Price in auction currency 5111.25 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
