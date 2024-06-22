Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2287 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search