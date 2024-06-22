Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (4) PF64 (2) RB (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)