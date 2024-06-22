Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2287 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

