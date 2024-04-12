Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (10) Condition (slab) SP63 (9) PL64 (1) BN (9) Service ННР (1) PCGS (9)