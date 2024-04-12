Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
10226 $
Price in auction currency 950000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
8199 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

