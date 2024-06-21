Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1829 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,449
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1829 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23180 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
