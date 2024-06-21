Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1829 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,449

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1829 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23180 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1829 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search