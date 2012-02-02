Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without the rosettes on either side of the "3"
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3". This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search