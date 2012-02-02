3 Roubles 1830 СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3". This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)