Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1830 СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without the rosettes on either side of the "3"

Obverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,026

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. Without the rosettes on either side of the "3". This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
4994 $
Price in auction currency 4994 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
