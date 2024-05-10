Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,972
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Myntauktioner i Sverige AB auction for SEK 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5238 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
3901 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
