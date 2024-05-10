Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,972

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Myntauktioner i Sverige AB auction for SEK 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2017.

Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5238 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
3901 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

