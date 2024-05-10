3 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Myntauktioner i Sverige AB auction for SEK 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (20) XF (27) VF (41) F (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (1) RNGA (1) NGC (11) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (3)

AURORA (2)

BAC (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (1)