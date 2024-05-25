Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,540

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 12484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 1950 GBP
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

