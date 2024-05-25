Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,540
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 12484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (8)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (9)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (13)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Leu (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- Varesi (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 1950 GBP
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search