Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 138,504

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Empire (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
2807 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
