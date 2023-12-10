3 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (13) AU (9) XF (46) VF (52) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (15) VF35 (9) VF20 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (21) ННР (4) PCGS (4) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (6)

BAC (11)

Baldwin's (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

CNG (2)

Empire (8)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (13)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (2)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (8)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (3)

WCN (3)

Знак (1)