3 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 138,504
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
2807 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
