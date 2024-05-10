Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,303
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Lanz München (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search