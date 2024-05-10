Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,303

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - October 20, 2017
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

