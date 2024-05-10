3 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (15) XF (8) VF (12) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (9) XF40 (5) DETAILS (0) PL (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

CNG (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Lanz München (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

Знак (1)