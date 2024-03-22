Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1838 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,512
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
