Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1838 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,512

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Raritan Stamps - June 12, 2020
Seller Raritan Stamps
Date June 12, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

