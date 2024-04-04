3 Roubles 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1828 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

