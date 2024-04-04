Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,023

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1828 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (20)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Heritage (28)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (14)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
16181 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5694 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1828 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1828 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search