3 Roubles 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,023
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1828 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
16181 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5694 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
