Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,026

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44228 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
5170 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1511 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

