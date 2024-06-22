Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,026
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44228 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
5170 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
