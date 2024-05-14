Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 172,335

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
14494 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

