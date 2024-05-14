Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 172,335
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münzenonline (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
14494 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search