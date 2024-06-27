Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5655 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
