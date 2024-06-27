5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5655 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (32) AU (37) XF (33) VF (16) F (2) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (11) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (13) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (8) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) PF62 (1) PF61 (2) PF60 (1) PF58 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (26) CGC (2) PCGS (3) RNGA (2) ННР (1)

