Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5655 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (24)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (8)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

