Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,463

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • UBS (3)
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7929 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Frühwald - February 13, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
