12 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (5) AU (27) XF (22) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF40 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (11) RNGA (3)

