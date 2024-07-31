Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,463
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7929 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
