Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,800,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (14)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 CPRC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
19640 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search