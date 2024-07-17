Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,800,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
19640 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
