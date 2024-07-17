10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,800,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

