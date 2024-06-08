Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,109,960

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

