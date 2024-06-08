Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,109,960
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
