5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

