Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search