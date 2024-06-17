Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

