Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search