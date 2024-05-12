Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS66 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

