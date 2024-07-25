5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

