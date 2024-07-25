Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (27)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (14)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search