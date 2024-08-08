Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 845,510
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 260838 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

123 ... 17
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
