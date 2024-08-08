Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 845,510

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 260838 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

