5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (27) AU (111) XF (113) VF (71) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (5) AU58 (19) AU55 (23) AU53 (3) AU50 (13) XF45 (15) XF40 (5) VF35 (10) VF30 (2) PF65 (2) DETAILS (21) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (35) ННР (16) PCGS (16) ICG (2) RNGA (1)

