25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
