Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - July 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
