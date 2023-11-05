Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The number "2" is closed
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 385,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is closed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 556 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
