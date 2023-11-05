Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The number "2" is closed

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 385,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is closed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 556 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

