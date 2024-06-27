Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,050,025

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3206 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search