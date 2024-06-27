1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (2) XF (5) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) RB (4) BN (5) Service NGC (8) RNGA (2)

