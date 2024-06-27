Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,050,025
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3206 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
