Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

