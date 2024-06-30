Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
