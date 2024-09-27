Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1831 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search