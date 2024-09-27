Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1831 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search