10 Kopeks 1831 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)