Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 64. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
