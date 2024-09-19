2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 64. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

