Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The number "2" is open
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 385,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is open. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
