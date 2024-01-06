Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The number "2" is open

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 385,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is open. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search