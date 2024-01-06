20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is open. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (6) VF (6) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)