Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1843 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1843 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 127

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1843 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 6 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search