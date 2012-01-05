Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
