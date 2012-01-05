6 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)