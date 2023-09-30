Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
32653 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59235 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
