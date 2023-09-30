Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
32653 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 RUB
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59235 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 18, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Spink - March 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

