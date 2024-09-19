Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

no image
no image

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

