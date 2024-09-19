Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
