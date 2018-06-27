6 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22566 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,813. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

