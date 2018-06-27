Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,502

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22566 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,813. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
7247 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

